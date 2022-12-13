Football moves centre stage in Qatar, dimming World Cup controversies

As the World Cup reaches a climax in Qatar, drama on the pitch has partially eclipsed human rights controversies that dogged the Gulf Arab state since it was first chosen to host the competition 12 years ago.

From the moment it was awarded the tournament, critics questioned how football authorities could pick a country which had never before qualified for the finals, was too hot to host summer matches and would need to build most of its World Cup stadiums from scratch.

The decision also put Qatar's human rights record in the spotlight - including conditions for foreign workers who built those stadiums and conservative laws which ban homosexuality, restrict political expression and curb alcohol sales.

Qatari authorities say the decade-long criticism of their country has been unfair and misinformed, pointing to labour law reforms enacted since 2018 and accusing some critics of racism and double standards.

Organisers have also denied allegations of bribery to clinch the right to host soccer's biggest event, held for the first in the Middle East.

Those disputes overshadowed the build-up to the competition, complicating Qatar's efforts to present itself as a global power offering the world more than vital natural gas supplies.

A Belgian investigation into separate allegations that Qatar lavished officials with cash and gifts to influence decision-making in the European Union helped reignite criticism this week. Qatar denies any wrongdoing.

But three weeks of heroics and heartbreak on the pitch have helped dim the controversies, as quarter-finals have gone to dramatic penalty shootouts and underdogs triumphed over football giants, opening the way for two eagerly awaited semi-finals.

Fears the tournament would stretch beyond breaking point an untested country, the smallest in terms of geography and population to host the World Cup, also proved unfounded. Sixty matches have been held successfully, with just four remaining.

"Many of us underestimated Qatar’s ability to deliver this tournament, but ultimately they pulled it off. The logistics have run smoothly and the infrastructure has worked well," said a Western diplomat in Qatar.