Lewandowski and Messi lead tweaked lineups for Poland v Argentina

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni refreshed his front line with Julian Alvarez coming into a three-pronged attack alongside captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria for Wednesday's Group C clash against Poland at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

Scaloni also brought in defenders Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina and midfielder Enzo Fernandez, none of whom started for Argentina in their last game, a 2-0 win over Mexico.