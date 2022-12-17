Mbappe’s star power looms large in home city Bondy

As French football star Kylian Mbappe gears up for the World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar, the striker's presence is also felt strongly in Bondy, the unassuming satellite city of Paris where he grew up.

"Ah, Kylian, the rising star - the star of the stars," said Kamel Ghehioueche, 41, bundled up in front of the city hall, an austere, concrete building from the 1960s, as parking agents cleared a lot for the Christmas market.

Local enthusiasm for the city's favorite son is palpable, piercing through the winter gloom ahead of Sunday's match between the reigning champions and Argentina.

For his second World Cup final, Mbappe, 23, will be playing against his Paris St Germain team mate Lionel Messi.