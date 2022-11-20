World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing Qatar World Cup?

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful through injury for the football World Cup, which runs from Sunday through Dec. 18.

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus.

The 29-year-old resumed training, but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus or world champions France before the World Cup.

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE)

The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two league appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM (NETHERLANDS)

AS Roma midfielder Wijnaldum fractured his leg in August, ruling him out of the World Cup.

FLORIAN WIRTZ (GERMANY)

Bayer Leverkusen's Wirtz played four times for Germany in 2021, but has not made any appearances for club or country since injuring his knee in March.

MIKE MAIGNAN (FRANCE)

AC Milan keeper Maignan, who has made four appearances for France, was left out of their squad for the World Cup because of a calf injury.