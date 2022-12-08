Brazil's Alex Sandro could miss quarter-final against Croatia, says Tite

Brazil's first-choice left back Alex Sandro has not fully recovered from injury and is doubtful for their quarter-final against Croatia on Friday, manager Tite said on Thursday.

Alex Sandro was substituted in the 86th minute of Brazil's second World Cup Group G match against Switzerland with a muscle problem in his left hip.

He was ruled out for their final group stage match with Cameroon and the last-16 clash versus South Korea and, according to Tite, he could miss his third consecutive game on Friday even if he manages to train well on Thursday afternoon.

"All indications are towards (Alex Sandro) not participating (in the match against Croatia)," Tite told a news conference.