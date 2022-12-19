Being so close makes final defeat even more cruel, says Deschamps

LACK OF AGGRESSION

France were hit by a virus during the lead-up to the final and appeared to lack their usual aggression in the first half.

"We did not have the energy we had in our previous games but I was not worried with any player who started the game tonight," Deschamps said.

"We were against a team who played a World Cup final while I had the feeling it was not our case."

Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram came on in the 41st minute, before Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman entered the fray in the 71st.

"(For the first two changes) I could not wait until halftime. Ousmane and Olivier took us to the final but they were not as good today. When things don't work, you have to shake things up," said Deschamps.

"In the end, I'm very sad for my players, my staff."

Deschamps's contract expires at the end of the year but having reached the goal of making it to the last four, he must decide whether to extend it.

"I'm having a meeting with my president at the beginning of the year. Then, you'll know," said Deschamps, who has been in charge since 2012, reaching the Euro 2016 final, winning the 2018 World Cup, last year's Nations League and making it to the World Cup final again.

The coin could have flipped the other way, especially thanks to Mbappe's magnificent performance as he became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

"He wanted to make his mark on this World Cup. He did, but not as much as he wanted," Deschamps said.