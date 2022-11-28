Dutch coach Van Gaal says 'won't take risks' with Depay for Qatar clash

Dutch striker Memphis Depay will not be rushed back into the starting line-up for the Netherlands' final Group A match against hosts Qatar, manager Louis van Gaal said on Monday.

Netherlands are joint top of the group on four points with Ecuador and the sides have identical records, so goal difference could well be needed to decide top spot.

After two defeats Qatar will be playing only for pride on Tuesday, and on paper the Dutch should win handsomely.

Asked if Barcelona forward Depay, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months prior to the World Cup but only started on the bench against Senegal or Ecuador, Van Gaal sounded a cautious tone.

"We will not take risks with Memphis Depay," Van Gaal told reporters.

"To become world champions we need Memphis so we will do anything and everything to make sure we progress to the next round because that's what it's all about.

"With Memphis I decide. It all depends on what I see. Memphis has to deliver as well."

Van Gaal said he was more than happy to continue with Vincent Jansen in attack despite questions being raised about the pedigree of the Antwerp player.

"He is a team player and in all functions of the teams he plays at a very high level," Van Gaal said.