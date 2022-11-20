Injury-hit France flirt with champions curse in Australia clash

The curse of the defending champions will hang over injury-hit France when they open their World Cup title defence in a group match against Australia on Tuesday - a repeat of the start to their triumphant 2018 campaign.

A VAR penalty and a deflected Paul Pogba strike gave Didier Deschamps's side a solid start with a 2-1 win over the Socceroos four years ago, and they were soon firing on all cylinders as they marched to their second title in Moscow.

France were famously upset by World Cup debutants Senegal to open their title defence in 2002, however, and since then only Brazil in 2006 have won their first finals match as reigning champions.

"Now all the teams want to win against France. All the teams want to beat us," defender Lucas Hernandez said on Friday.

"We're confident in the qualities we have. It's going to be a real fight. Once we have started our tournament against Australia, we will know more."