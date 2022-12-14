Capturing matches volumetrically could enhance TV viewing experience

How people watch football is changing each year with multiple camera angles giving fans immersive viewing but capturing games volumetrically could lead to a whole new TV experience.

British broadcaster Sky Sports caused a buzz in 2019 when they used over 100 cameras so their presenters could analyse the techniques of top golfers using holographic replicas of each player in 360 degrees.

Sky and other companies are now trying to bring such technology into football, giving supporters the option of being at eye level next to a striker as a goal goes in or a controversial tackle is made to experience football as never before.