    বাংলা

    Griezmann thankful for thankless role in France side

    Griezmann’s job is to link the midfield and the front line in a role where he defends as much as he goes forward

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Dec 2022, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2022, 11:15 AM

    France's Antoine Griezmann has yet to score as he toils away at this World Cup, but the attacking midfielder could not care less as he is enjoying his comeback at the highest level with the defending champions.

    Griezmann, whose job is to link the midfield and the front line in a role where he defends as much as he goes forward, is a happy man on and off the pitch.

    While Kylian Mbappe has scored five goals in Qatar to take his overall World Cup tally to nine and Olivier Giroud has surpassed Thierry Henry to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals, Griezmann has been slaving away tirelessly in the engine room behind them.

    "I had chances to score against Dennmark but I missed them. Maybe I'm not as close to the box as I used to be. I'm playing good games," Griezmann, who has played a record 71 consecutive games with Les Bleus, told reporters.

    "I'm still missing a goal but I don't shoot 50 times a game and I'm not obsessing about it. The team need me in midfield to make the link between the defence and the attack. I'm very proud and happy."

    Coach Didier Deschamps kept his faith in Griezmann even when the playing was strruggling at Barcelona and got benched upon his return to Atletico Madrid last year.

    "I owe him everything, so when I play I play for France, my team mates, but also for the coach," said Griezmann, who ran no less than 11.3 kilometres on Sunday as France beat Poland 3-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with England on Saturday.

    "Being well physically helps me a lot. There are no problems in my private life," said Griezmann. "In my head I had tough moments at Barca and last year when I came back to Atletico. It was complicated, I had to make myself very small, I had to find myself, on and off the pitch."

    Having a super-fit - and happy - Griezmann has obviously made things easier for Deschamps, who has won 75% of his World Cup games as a coach.

    "Every game, every move, is like a thank-you to him. I want to try to do everything I can to make him proud of his number 7," Griezmann said.

    "He will always try to find the best solution for the balance of the team. We find it, we found it, we have to continue on that. He trusts everyone, that's a strength of his."

    ==================

    Sports+World Cup

    Tag: ,

    Keywords:

    Caption:

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - France v Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after the match as France progress to the quarter finals REUTERS/Lee Smith

    Qatar World Cup
    World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Morocco Training - Al Duhail SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Morocco's Achraf Hakimi during training REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
    Hakimi up against country of his birth at World Cup
    The flying wingback is one of the key players in the north African outfit whose last-16 match in the Qatar World Cup against Spain
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 4, 2022 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates qualifying for the quarter finals
    Bellingham has gone to another level: Southgate
    Bellingham drove England into the quarter-finals with a commanding display against Senegal
    Brazil fan holds a replica World Cup trophy in front of a banner of former Brazil player Pele before the Cameroon v Brazil match at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 2, 2022
    Pele not under palliative care: daughter
    Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 4, 2022 General view inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
    Migrant workers aim to stay in Qatar far beyond World Cup final
    Many of the workers are dependent on their employers to be allowed to stay in Qatar and the goal is to ensure that they can stay in a job

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher