Griezmann thankful for thankless role in France side

"I owe him everything, so when I play I play for France, my team mates, but also for the coach," said Griezmann, who ran no less than 11.3 kilometres on Sunday as France beat Poland 3-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with England on Saturday.

"Being well physically helps me a lot. There are no problems in my private life," said Griezmann. "In my head I had tough moments at Barca and last year when I came back to Atletico. It was complicated, I had to make myself very small, I had to find myself, on and off the pitch."

Having a super-fit - and happy - Griezmann has obviously made things easier for Deschamps, who has won 75% of his World Cup games as a coach.

"Every game, every move, is like a thank-you to him. I want to try to do everything I can to make him proud of his number 7," Griezmann said.

"He will always try to find the best solution for the balance of the team. We find it, we found it, we have to continue on that. He trusts everyone, that's a strength of his."

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - France v Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after the match as France progress to the quarter finals REUTERS/Lee Smith