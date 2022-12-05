Ronaldo in sharp focus ahead of Portugal match against Switzerland

Speculation regarding the future of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and his outburst following his substitution against South Korea were in sharp focus on Monday ahead of their World Cup last-16 game against Switzerland.

The forward, who left Manchester United by mutual consent last month following a controversial interview, was linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia but Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he knew nothing about it.

"I have not spoken to him about this," Santos told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's game against the Swiss. "I don't know about this. It is his decision. I did not even know about this and I heard about this when I arrived here."

Ronaldo's future is unclear with several clubs around the world reportedly interested in signing him.

"We are focused on the World Cup. I don't know anything about this other issue," the coach said.