Japan coach urges players to believe in themselves in Spain clash

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu says that European football is the global gold standard but he has urged his players to believe in themselves when they take on Spain in their final Group E match at the World Cup.

The Samurai Blue opened their campaign with a shock win over Germany but were upset in turn by Costa Rica in their second, so need to beat the 2010 champions on Thursday to be certain of a spot in the last 16.

"Tomorrow is going to be a high-pressure game for all players but we must believe in ourselves," Moriyasu told a news conference on Wednesday.

"They must believe in themselves, they must. They must believe in their team mates in order to fight against our opponent. Hopefully, they will be at their best and the result will follow."