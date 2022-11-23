Qatar’s hopes hang in the balance as elimination beckons

World Cup hosts Qatar know they must not let nerves get the better of them again on Friday as they face African champions Senegal needing to take something from their second Group A encounter or face an early exit from the tournament.

The home team froze under the weight of expectation and quickly went behind in Sunday’s opener, losing 2-0 to Ecuador and being deserted by their own fans, who emptied the stadium in droves in the second half.

"Our nerves betrayed us," said coach Felix Sanchez. “We were unable to string together four passes in a row. Also, many defensive gaps. The team was not balanced and that hurt us a lot.”