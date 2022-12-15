Goalless Griezmann happy to put in hard yards for France

France's Antoine Griezmann proved once again that he is the ultimate team player with another virtuoso performance to help guide his team to a second consecutive World Cup final on Wednesday with their 2-0 win over Morocco.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani made the difference for France but it was Griezmann's combination of graft and guile at both ends of the pitch that caught the eye.

The Atletico Madrid forward has not scored a single goal at the World Cup in Qatar but has created several chances while also dropping deep and breaking up play.

Paul Pogba even suggested on Instagram that Griezmann was playing like France's injured all-action defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante after another all-round performance against Morocco which earned the forward the man-of-the-match award.