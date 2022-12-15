    বাংলা

    Goalless Griezmann happy to put in hard yards for France

    Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani made the difference for France in the semifinal

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 12:27 PM

    France's Antoine Griezmann proved once again that he is the ultimate team player with another virtuoso performance to help guide his team to a second consecutive World Cup final on Wednesday with their 2-0 win over Morocco.

    Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani made the difference for France but it was Griezmann's combination of graft and guile at both ends of the pitch that caught the eye.

    The Atletico Madrid forward has not scored a single goal at the World Cup in Qatar but has created several chances while also dropping deep and breaking up play.

    Paul Pogba even suggested on Instagram that Griezmann was playing like France's injured all-action defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante after another all-round performance against Morocco which earned the forward the man-of-the-match award.

    "I feel good in my legs, in my mind... The work I did on vacation and later with Atleti did me good, it was what I needed. I try to help the team as much as possible, as always," Griezmann said.

    "Morocco impressed me tonight, they set up very well tactically and defensively. In the second half they created a lot of opportunities.

    "Scoring an early goal made things easier for us as well and the second goal made it more comfortable for us. It's a tough game that came down to small details. We're going to try and learn from this."

    Victory set up a mouth-watering final with Lionel Messi's Argentina, which will take place at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

    "Any team with Messi is a different proposition. We've seen Argentina play, we know how they play, they're a difficult team to play and they're in top form," Griezmann said.

    "They have a strong side around Messi. We know they'll have a lot of support in the crowd. We'll see where we can hurt them and how we can defend against them. We'll be well prepared.

    "We can make history but there is still a very long way to go, 90 minutes or more. You have to keep your feet on the ground."

    For Griezmann, it is a second consecutive World Cup final and the 31-year-old said he had learned to keep his emotions in check after he was moved to tears the last time they beat Belgium in the semi-final.

    "Against Belgium I cried, I think now I'm more focused," he said.

    "I'm already focused on the final on Sunday. I'm trying to keep my feet on the ground, remain composed, focus on recovery and prepare for Sunday's match."

    Qatar World Cup
    World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 14, 2022 France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after Randal Kolo Muani scores their second goal
    France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought
    The usual substitutes were hugely disappointing overall, but Deschamps admitted he had not made their task easy as the reserve team had no collective experience
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Aug 22, 2022 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag applauds fans after the match
    Sale of Man Utd could be 'good thing': Ten Hag
    The Man Utd manager said his club needed investment just to keep up in the Premier League and that it was important the funds were spent wisely
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 14, 2022 Morocco's Yassine Bounou, Abde Ezzalzouli, Jawad El Yamiq and Yahya Attiat-Allah react after conceding their second goal scored by France's Randal Kolo Muani REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
    Morocco change the mood for African football with exploits in Qatar
    African football had been in a crisis of confidence after the last World Cup in Russia
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 14, 2022 Morocco coach Walid Regragui acknowledges the fans after the match as Morocco are eliminated from the World Cup
    Whole world can be proud of Morocco: Regragui
    Morocco go into playoff for third place with Croatia while the French will face Argentina in the final

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher