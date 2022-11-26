Australia and Tunisia make one change each for Group D clash

The opening 16 matches saw four stalemates - an unprecedented 25 percent return in the first round of group games
Australia lead Tunisia 1-0 at halftime in their second World Cup Group D game on Saturday, after striker Mitchell Duke opened the scoring in the 23rd minute at the Al Janoub Stadium.
Australia, looking to win their first World Cup match since 2010, scored from a counter-attack when Duke got on the end of Craig Goodwin's cross and directed a glancing header past the goalkeeper.
Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Issam Jembali.
Australia: Mat Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke