Argentine fans find faith again after Messi leads World Cup revival against Poland

Argentines renewed their hopes in the country's national soccer team after it defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday, booking a place for the team led by star Lionel Messi in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

A sense of euphoria was in the air in the country, particularly in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, where thousands of jubilant fans crowded to watch the match on a giant screen in the park.

"I have a lot of faith in this group. Since the Copa America they have been fired up, so I have a lot of faith in them," said Nadir Cabrera, 25, referring to the country's 2021 regional tournament win.

Argentina needed a win to ensure progress to the knockout stages after a shock opening game defeat against Saudi Arabia was followed by a more convincing 2-0 win over Mexico.