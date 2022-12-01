    বাংলা

    Morocco keeper Bounou back to face Canada after mystery absence

    He breaks into the box accompanies by two defender and fires it to the near post to put Morocco comfortably ahead

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 03:11 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 03:29 PM

    Morocco have restored goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to their team for their last Group F game against Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday after his mysterious absence from their last outing against Belgium.

    He had lined up for the match but appeared to be ill during the singing of the anthems and was pulled from the starting XI before the kick off, replaced by Munir El Kajoui.

    The team doctor said afterwards he had been ill but Morocco coach Walid Regragui claimed Bounou had suffered an injury in the warm-up.

    Morocco have made other change as Abdelhamid Sabiri, whose free kick set up their shock 2-0 win over Belgium, replaces Selim Amallah in an attacking switch made by the coach.

    Already-eliminated Canada, who will co-host the next World Cup, have made four changes to their team after losing 4-1 to Croatia in their previous fixture.

    Sam Adekugbe, Junior Hoilett and Jonathan Osorio all start, along with midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who gets his first run out at the tournament in Qatar.

    Teams:

    Canada: Milan Borjan (captain), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio

    Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

    Qatar World Cup
    World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Belgium Training - Salwa Training Site, Abu Samra, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Belgium coach Roberto Martinez during training REUTERS
    Belgium drop Eden Hazard for crucial clash with Croatia
    Coach Roberto Martinez resists the temptation to start lead striker Lukaku in their decisive World Cup Group F fixture against Croatia
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Poland v Argentina - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Poland's Wojciech Szczesny fouls Argentina's Lionel Messi resulting in a penalty being awarded to Argentina
    Szczesny shows penalty-saving skills to deny Messi
    Standing at 6'5", Wojciech Szczesny's towering frame and long reach coupled with his ability to dive quickly to either side after shimmying on the line has made penalty-taking difficult for even the m ...
    Portugal team players take part in a training at Al Shahaniya SC Training Facilities in Al-Shahaniya, Qatar, Nov 30, 2022.
    What next for Italy after failing to qualify for Qatar?
    Four-time champions Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup, marking the second time in a row the ‘Azzurri’ are missing the tournament
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires watch Poland v Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 30, 2022 An Argentina's Lionel Messi's inflatable is seen during the Poland and Argentina match
    Argentina must avoid Australia upset to keep Messi's dream alive
    Australia, ranked 35 places below Argentina, have already surpassed expectations in winning twice to earn their place at Qatar World Cup's Round of 16

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher