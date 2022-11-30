Southgate hails new-and-improved Rashford after Wales double

Marcus Rashford is a player transformed for England, manager Gareth Southgate said after the forward's double strike against Wales on Tuesday propelled England into World Cup last 16.

When Southgate named his England World Cup squad it was by no means a certainty that Rashford's name would be included.

Yet if there were any remaining doubts about whether he had deserved to be on the plane they were swept away in England's final Group B game when a second-half brace helped them to well-deserved 3-0 win that set up a knockout encounter with Senegal.

His first goal, a direct free kick shortly after halftime, broke the deadlock for England after what had been a stodgy first half, while the second was perhaps more to type, as he cut inside and found the net with a sharp finish between the keeper's legs.