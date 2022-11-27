Griezmann the brains behind France's convincing World Cup start

"He covers a lot of space, he has the ability to defend and to make others play. It's the Antoine we know, the Antoine who is in form," centre back Raphael Varane told reporters after France beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the last 16 having scored six and conceded two goals.

Griezmann set up Mbappe for the 86th-minute winner with his 26th assist for the national team but the Atletico Madrid player did much more than that at the 974 Stadium.

Griezmann played mainly deep, but also often close to lone striker Giroud or even on the flanks.

"I was impressed by him," said Tchouameni.

"He's got a huge volume of play and everything is going smoothly between us. I'm impressed but not surprised. You can see him tackle at training everyday."

Like Dembele, Griezmann played selflessly, leaving the limelight to Mbappe.