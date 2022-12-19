Drama specialists Argentina deserve their World Cup title

Sunday's World Cup final turned from a one-sided affair into a nerve-racking vintage showdown and it was somehow fitting that footballing diva Argentina prevailed over France amid the drama.

Tears flowed at Lusail stadium when Gonzalo Montiel buried the winning penalty for a 4-2 shootout victory after Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick had dragged France back into the contest twice following Angel Di Maria's opener and Lionel Messi's double.

Argentine, somehow, were ready for an emotional, nail-biting encounter, having already gone through a dress rehearsal in the same stadium against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Leading 2-0 after 73 minutes, they were forced into extra time after Wout Weghorst's late double, but instead of collapsing after the Dutch substitute's equaliser 11 minutes into stoppage time, they rallied back to win the shootout.