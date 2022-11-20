Dutch have more quality than 2014 squad, says Van Gaal

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said his side are keen to deliver like never before as they prepare for their World Cup opener against Senegal on Monday.

The 71-year-old, in his third stint as national coach and who led the Dutch to a third-placed finish in Brazil in 2014, said the quality in his squad is even higher than the team he brought to Brazil.

"I believe that this group of players are well-connected to each other together, they work well together in a professional way, and I think that will always contribute to success," Van Gaal told a news conference on Sunday.