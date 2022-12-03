Brazil hampered by injuries ahead of last-16 South Korea

World Cup favourites Brazil are racing to overcome injuries to key players as they prepare for their last-16 match against South Korea on Monday, after a heavily changed side lost 1-0 to Cameroon on Friday night.

Neymar is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in their debut win against Serbia, and they have only one pure full back available after left back Alex Telles suffered a knee injury in the Cameroon game.

Starting full backs Danilo and Alex Sandro are out after injuries suffered earlier in the competition and their availability is still unclear.

With their ticket already booked for the next round after two wins, Tite on Friday made nine changes to the team that won 1-0 against Switzerland, leading to Brazil's first loss to an African nation in its World Cup history.

"The physical demand is ever increasing, the time is short, it's a cumulative effect of games and sometimes you don't have the ideal recovery time on your hands," coach Tite told a news conference on Friday.