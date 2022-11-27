    বাংলা

    Portugal's Pereira suffers broken ribs in training

    The centre back is ruled out of the group stage and is doubtful to play in the knockout rounds should Portugal proceed

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Nov 2022, 11:13 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2022, 11:13 AM

    Portugal centre back Danilo Pereira suffered three broken ribs in training, the team said on Sunday, putting his participation in the team's World Cup campaign in doubt.

    Portuguese media reported that he is ruled out of the group stage and should Portugal make it to the knockout rounds, it is also doubtful that he will be fit to play.

    Pereira suffered the injury in Saturday's training session.

    Portugal are top of Group H after beating Ghana 3-2 in their opening game on Thursday. They face Uruguay in their second group match at the Lusail Stadium on Monday.

    World Cup 2022
    Qatar World Cup, World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Japan v Costa Rica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller celebrates scoring their first goal with Yeltsin Tejeda.
    Costa Rica stun Japan with late goal
    Keysher Fuller beats the keeper from the edge of the box with Costa Rica's first shot on target in this World Cup
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Nov 26, 2022. Argentina players line up before the match
    WC 2022: Potential routes to final for Argentina
    If Argentina go all the way to the final as Group C winners, they could potentially find themselves taking on either England or France
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Ecuador's Enner Valencia applauds fans after the match
    Ecuador and Senegal to battle for last 16 place
    The South Americans have had a superb start to the tournament
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
    Messi dances night away after keeping WC story alive
    The dressing-room party scenes showed Messi bouncing with both arms in the air, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dancing on a table

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher