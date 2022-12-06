Brazil's quality is 'terrifying', says Croatia's Dalic

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Croatia came from behind three times to advance after extra time in the knockout rounds before losing to France in the final.

They beat Denmark and Russia on penalties and saw off England in extra time en route to the final and that resilience was needed again to subdue a battling Japan side.

"Brazil have self-confidence, a splendid atmosphere in the team, which is visible, as well as top players... However, we will not give in. I think we have nothing to fear," Dalic added.

"We need to enter the match with much faith, self-confidence and looking for our chances, enjoy the occasion of playing Brazil, that's it. (It's) too early, if only it were the final.

"It is a great team, but I believe that we can challenge them, we need to be smart... The match is not 50-50, but we are also not outsiders."