    বাংলা

    Brazil's quality is 'terrifying', says Croatia's Dalic

    Dalic, who led Croatia to the 2018 final, had said after the win over Japan that he would prefer to meet South Korea rather than Brazil for a place in the semi-finals

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 02:04 PM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 02:04 PM

    Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic described their World Cup quarter-final opponents Brazil as "terrifying" but backed his resolute side to rise to the enormous challenge they face. 

    Croatia overcame Japan on penalties on Monday following a 1-1 draw after extra time, before tournament favourites and five-times champions Brazil sent an ominous message to their rivals with a dazzling 4-1 victory over South Korea. 

    Dalic, who led Croatia to the 2018 final, had said after the win over Japan that he would prefer to meet South Korea rather than Brazil for a place in the semi-finals. 

    "Brazil is the favourite, let's face it," Dalic told reporters on Tuesday. "Brazil is the most powerful and the best national team at the World Cup. 

    "What I've seen so far, when you take a look at their selection of players, their quality, skills and value, then it is indeed terrifying. 

    "I think we have a great exam ahead of us, a tough task against the team which plays great soccer with so many good, quality and fast players." 

    At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Croatia came from behind three times to advance after extra time in the knockout rounds before losing to France in the final. 

    They beat Denmark and Russia on penalties and saw off England in extra time en route to the final and that resilience was needed again to subdue a battling Japan side. 

    "Brazil have self-confidence, a splendid atmosphere in the team, which is visible, as well as top players... However, we will not give in. I think we have nothing to fear," Dalic added. 

    "We need to enter the match with much faith, self-confidence and looking for our chances, enjoy the occasion of playing Brazil, that's it. (It's) too early, if only it were the final. 

    "It is a great team, but I believe that we can challenge them, we need to be smart... The match is not 50-50, but we are also not outsiders."

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 South Korea coach Paulo Bento shakes hands with Son Jun-ho as he looks dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup
    Asia again unrepresented at business end
    Japan stunned both Germany and Spain 2-1 to top a tough group even after they suffered a 1-0 shock themselves at the hands of Costa Rica
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v United States - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the match as Netherlands progress to the quarter finals REUTERS/John Sibley
    Van Dijk rates Messi best
    The Netherlands captain remains wary about the threat Messi poses when the Dutch go up against Argentina in Friday’s quarter-finals 
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview, Doha, Qatar - Nov 18, 2022 Fans take pictures with the FIFA World Cup logo on the Corniche Promenade ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. REUTERS
    Female WC fans feel safe thanks to reduced alcohol consumption
    A 19-year-old fan said the lack of alcohol contributed to a less bawdy atmosphere around the games at the World Cup, but in her opinion it is mostly cultural
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Brazil Training - Al Arabi SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Nov 29, 2022 Brazil coach Tite during training.
    Couldn't resist a dance after goal: Brazil's coach
    Not everyone was impressed as former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said he thinks that the dance had 'really disrespected the opposition'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher