Brazil's best shooters should have taken penalties first, says Klinsmann

Brazil's quarter-final defeat on penalties came as a huge shock after the tournament favourites were knocked out by Croatia but the South American side lost because their best shooters did not step up first in the shootout, Juergen Klinsmann said on Monday.

Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, stunned Brazil 4-2 on penalties after Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert.

Brazil's joint all-time top scorer Neymar -- who was fifth in line in the shootout -- did not even get the opportunity to take his penalty after his team mates missed.

"We were freaking out, it was real drama. We tried to discuss the difference between the drama from the Brazil game compared to the Argentina v Netherlands game and we came up with some ideas," Klinsmann said at a Technical Study Group briefing.