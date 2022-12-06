Shocks aplenty but Asia again unrepresented at business end

"CAN WIN ON WORLD STAGE"

It was left to East Asian sides Japan and South Korea and southerly appendage Australia, who switched from the Oceania confederation in 2006, to fly the Asian flag in the knockout rounds.

Japan stunned both Germany and Spain 2-1 to top a tough group even after they suffered a 1-0 shock themselves at the hands of Costa Rica.

"Our victories over Spain and Germany, two of the top teams in the world, is something that gives us a great confidence," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

"Of course, there are many things that we still have to learn, but we can win on the world stage. All the people that are involved in the football in Asia as well as Japan I think can share our happiness."

South Korea's never-say-die attitude earned them a last-gasp 2-1 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal that sealed their place in the last 16, Hwang Hee-chan striking in stoppage time to secure a famous win.

Of all the success for the Asian confederation sides, Australia's progressing to the last 16 was perhaps the most surprising given they had scraped into the tournament via two playoffs.

Graham Arnold's unheralded squad rebounded from a 4-1 loss to France to beat both Tunisia and Denmark 1-0 and reach the knockout stages for only the second time.

"It's great for Asia," said Arnold. "I do believe that Asian football is getting stronger and stronger and stronger, and we're catching up quickly."