Bromance on hold as Mbappe and Hakimi lock horns

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will put their friendship aside when France play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and both may try to honour a promise they made.

"After we play against Morocco, I have to destroy my friend," Mbappe said in a video on a trip to Qatar in January with their club Paris St Germain.

"I'm going to kick him," a smiling Hakimi responded.

With Mbappe on the left flank of France's attack, he will cross paths with right back Hakimi, the player he took under his wing when the Moroccan joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021.

The pair sit next to each other on plane trips, they play video games and holiday together.