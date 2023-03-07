    বাংলা

    Benn says he had suicidal thoughts after positive drugs tests

    The British boxer has been cleared of an intentional doping offence by the WBC after the body ruled a ‘highly elevated consumption of eggs’ resulted in the adverse finding

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 04:30 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 04:30 AM

    British boxer Conor Benn said he felt suicidal after his failed drugs tests last year caused his much-hyped fight with Chris Eubank Jr to be cancelled in October.

    Benn, who tested positive for the banned substance Clomiphene, has been cleared of an intentional doping offence by the World Boxing Council (WBC) after the body ruled a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" resulted in the adverse finding.

    "It's hurt me. I didn't think I was going to make it through this period," Benn, 26, said in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday. "I was taking it day by day. I didn't think I would see another day.

    Asked if he was feeling suicidal, Benn said: "Yeah, I would say so. And it upsets me now because I don't know how it got so bad. I got in a really bad way about it.

    "It's hard because I felt like I was on death row for something I haven't even done... I felt seven years of hard work and sacrifice, and leaving my family and the image I maintain, was just ruined by somebody else's incompetence."

    Benn, who has reiterated his innocence, remains under investigation by Britain's anti-doping body UKAD. He relinquished his boxing licence after the Eubank Jr fight was called off.

    Benn, the son of former world champion Nigel, said he and his family received abuse on social media.

    "There's been too many. 'Kill yourself', racist comments to my son, to my family," Benn said. "I was having night terrors, panic attacks.

    "I was really struggling. I was in a really bad way and I was coping terribly with it."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Third ODI - Bangladesh v England - ZAC Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh - Mar 6, 2023. England celebrate winning the series with the trophy.
    Buttler happy could tinker with team in final ODI vs Bangladesh
    The captain made changes in the team for Monday's match as 18-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed made his white-ball debut, while Sam Curran was promoted in the batting order
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Neymar sustains an injury before being stretchered off
    Neymar ruled out for rest of season
    The Brazilian forward is set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments
    Cricket - T20 Series - Ireland v South Africa - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - August 3, 2022 South Africa's Aiden Markram in action
    Markram named South Africa T20 captain
    Bavuma will concentrate on his role as Test and one day international skipper
    Shakib shines as Bangladesh deny England clean sweep in ODI series
    Shakib shines to stop England sweep
    He becomes the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 300 ODI wickets

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher