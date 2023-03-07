Benn says he had suicidal thoughts after positive drugs tests

British boxer Conor Benn said he felt suicidal after his failed drugs tests last year caused his much-hyped fight with Chris Eubank Jr to be cancelled in October.

Benn, who tested positive for the banned substance Clomiphene, has been cleared of an intentional doping offence by the World Boxing Council (WBC) after the body ruled a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" resulted in the adverse finding.

"It's hurt me. I didn't think I was going to make it through this period," Benn, 26, said in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday. "I was taking it day by day. I didn't think I would see another day.