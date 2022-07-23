July 24 2022

    West Ham agree deal for Italy forward Scamacca: reports

    Scamacca netted 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season

    Reuters
    Published : 23 July 2022, 4:54 PM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 4:54 PM

    West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca from Serie A side Sassuolo for 30.5 million pounds ($36.61 million), British media reported on Saturday.

    Scamacca, 23, netted 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season. He made his senior debut for Italy in 2021, and has earned seven caps without scoring a goal.

    West Ham have signed Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola and Flynn Downes during the close season.

    David Moyes's side finished seventh in the Premier League last season and begin the new campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Aug 7.

