    বাংলা

    Spurs sign Werner on loan from Leipzig

    The 27-year-old returns to the English top flight after a two-year stint at Chelsea

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 07:57 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 07:57 PM

    RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

    The 27-year-old returns to the English top flight after a two-year stint at Chelsea, where he made 89 appearances and scored 23 goals, and helped the team claim the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup titles.

    The Germany international returned to his former team Leipzig in 2022 but has made only eight Bundesliga appearances this season.

    Werner could provide cover for Spurs up front with the club's top scorer Son Heung-min away at the Asian Cup for South Korea.

    Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 39 points, six behind leaders Liverpool

    RELATED STORIES
    FA Cup - Third Round - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 7, 2024 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Liverpool's Curtis Jones Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs Acquire Licensing Rights
    Arsenal ditch red for first time at Emirates Stadium
    They have worn the kit before in FA Cup away games at Nottingham Forest in 2022 and at Oxford United last year
    People walk on the beach as a container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017.
    War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024
    Complex vessel schedules are likely to be knocked out of sync for giant container ships, fuel tankers and other commodity haulers throughout the year
    Public will show BNP the 'red card' on Jan 7, says Quader
    BNP will be shown the 'red card' on Jan 7: Quader
    Quader questioned the legitimacy of BNP's non-cooperation movement, labelling it "fake" and "devoid" of public support
    RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
    Nkunku set for Chelsea debut against Sheffield United
    In July, Nkunku signed from RB Leipzig but required surgery on a knee injury he suffered in pre-season

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India