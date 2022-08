Premier League teams to limit 'taking the knee' to significant games

Premier League teams will limit their pre-match anti-racism gesture of "taking the knee" to only some significant games from the new season, the league said on Tuesday.

The Black Lives Matter cause was taken up by Premier League clubs in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis in May that year.

Premier League clubs wore the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts before it was replaced by "No Room for Racism".

But whether players should continue taking a knee before games has divided opinion across sport, with some analysts saying that the gesture, first performed by NFL player Colin Kaepernick in 2016, was in danger of becoming diluted.