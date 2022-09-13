Vaughan says England under Stokes capable of winning Ashes next year

England's dominant home summer has convinced former skipper Michael Vaughan that Ben Stokes and his men are capable of wresting the Ashes urn from traditional rivals Australia next year.

England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia earlier this year was a catalyst behind a leadership change with New Zealander Brendon McCullum taking over the coaching reins of the Test side and Stokes as the captain.

The team have displayed a fearless brand of cricket, termed 'Bazball', under the new leadership winning six out of seven Tests which included a 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

"At the start of April, if you had said they had a chance to win back the Ashes next year we would have said there was no way they could do it," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.