Asensio and Militao score to give Real Madrid 2-0 win against Celta

It was a lukewarm start to the match with Real not in a hurry to pressure the visitors. However, they gradually became more aggressive, with Vinicius Jr and Asensio running the channels.

Real were well on top midway through the first half and were playing the ball around Celta's penalty area but missing that crucial final pass.

It took them 42 minutes to record their first shot on target and Asensio made the most of it, opening the scoring with a one-touch strike from the middle of the box after Vinicius ran down the left and put in a low cross for the Spain international.

Defender Militao wrapped up the win right after the break, launching himself at a corner from Asensio to score with an unstoppable towering header from close range.

Real took their foot off the pedal after that, comfortable with seeing out the game with their lead intact.