Wolves close in on Brazil's Felipe, Atletico look to Soyuncu: sources

English Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign Brazilian centre-back Felipe from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, sources familiar with ongoing talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

A source close to Wolves said that the club and Felipe have already reached an agreement on the terms of his contract, and they expect to agree a deal with Atletico on the terms of the transfer.

Atletico are already moving towards finding a replacement for Felipe, and are closing in on signing Leicester City centre back Caglar Soyuncu, multiple Spanish media reported.