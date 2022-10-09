Ban Haaland for being too good? Good joke, says Guardiola

City defender Aymeric Laporte even teased Haaland on Twitter with a screenshot of one mock petition in response to a tweet by the striker who scored twice in a 5-0 Champions League defeat of FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Guardiola said Haaland would have a few weeks of vacation during the World Cup in Qatar which starts on Nov 20, with Norway failing to qualify, and all the media attention on the striker was not a problem for the team.

"There are 15 questions about Erling at every press conference. For me it's OK. We are fortunate because the guys who are here accept it perfectly," he said.

"In other clubs there are people who would not like it. Here, people like Kevin (De Bruyne), who is an exceptional person ... he's happy to have him because both know they can be better playing alongside (each other).

"The same for all of them. We don't have the incredible players (going) like "Why do people talk about just him?" and it happens in many clubs. This is why it is a joy to watch or train these type of players."