Chile appeal FIFA World Cup decision over Ecuador player

Chile's Football Federation (ANFP) is appealing against FIFA's decision to dismiss their complaint that Ecuador fielded an ineligible player during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

FIFA's decision on June 10 meant Ecuador were cleared to play in November's finals in Qatar but the Chileans are continuing to push the issue.

The ANPF said it had proof that Ecuador’s Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official documents.