Senegal begin title defence in style with 3-0 win over 10-man Gambia

Senegal began their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Gambia helped by Lamine Camara's double in Group C on Monday, bringing an end to a sequence of surprise results at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

After a shock-filled Sunday where the minnows had the upper hand over heavyweight opponents, Senegal restored faith in the form book as Pape Gueye scored early and Camara added two more to ensure victory in the opening Group C encounter.

Gueye put Senegal ahead in the fourth minute at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, while 20-year-old Camara, voted Young African Player of the Year in 2023, underlined his promise with a fine finish seven minutes after the break and a sublime second into the top corner four minutes from time.

Gambia were reduced to 10 men when Ebou Adams was sent off for a needless stamp on Camara in stoppage time at the end of the first half, leaving Gambia on the back foot for the second period.