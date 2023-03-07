PSG's Neymar to undergo ankle surgery, ruled out for rest of season

Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the Brazil international set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments that will keep him out for at least three months, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG's last two games.