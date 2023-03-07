    বাংলা

    PSG's Neymar to undergo ankle surgery, ruled out for rest of season

    Published : 6 March 2023, 06:02 PM
    Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the Brazil international set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments that will keep him out for at least three months, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

    Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG's last two games.

    "Neymar Jr has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years," PSG said in a statement.

    "Following his last sprain contracted on February 20, the medical staff... recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.

    "A delay of three to four months is expected before his return to training."

    PSG said he would undergo the surgery in Doha.

    The club are top of the league with an eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille. They face Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League last-16 second leg where they trail 1-0.

