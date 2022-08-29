Argentina to wear purple away kit representing gender equality

The shirt, a departure from the country's traditional navy blue and black away kits that received widespread praise from fans online, was modelled by captain Lionel Messi after it was officially presented on Monday.

"The new away shirt of the national side transmits a powerful message of gender equality, aligned with the values of diversity and inclusion that our brand promotes," Pablo Lamo, general manager of Adidas Argentina, said in a statement.

"Through sport we have the opportunity to change people's lives, and soccer is one of the ideal tools to transform reality."