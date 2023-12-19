Australia's Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second Test

With Cameron Green eager to break back into Australia's starting XI, Marnus Labuschagne felt a rush of relief when he was cleared to play in the 'Boxing Day' Test against Pakistan after taking a nasty blow to his pinky finger in the hosts' series-opening win.

Labuschagne needed medical attention after being struck on the right hand by debutant Khurram Shahzad early in the second innings in Perth before top-edging the Pakistan quick to be out for two.

All-rounder Green, who lost his place in the squad to Mitchell Marsh, texted best wishes before Labuschagne went in for a scan.

Labuschagne joked that he told Green not to get his hopes up.