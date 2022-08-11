Return of Lukaku a title booster but Inter must block departures

In Inzaghi, they have a shrewd manager who ensured a smooth transition in his first season after taking over from Antonio Conte and coped well with the departures of Achraf Hakimi to Paris St Germain and Lukaku to Chelsea.

Belgian international Lukaku's return on a loan deal is a huge step forward given how instrumental he was in Inter's title-winning 2020-21 campaign where he scored 24 goals and had 10 assists.

"Last year, we were already the best attack of the league and this year with Romelu we'll have more solutions," said Inzaghi, who will hope Lukaku and last season's top scorer Lautaro Martinez will make for an unstoppable duo again.

That stellar forward line could have been bolstered further by the addition of Paulo Dybala but the Juventus striker opted to join former Inter boss Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

Croatian winger Ivan Perisic left to join Tottenham Hotspur, leaving a hole in Inzaghi's plans for the new season, which begins against Lecce on Saturday.