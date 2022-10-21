Aston Villa sack Gerrard after loss at Fulham

Gerrard replaced the popular Dean Smith last November after Villa's poor run of form, having been at Scottish club Rangers since 2018 and leading them to the title.

Villa's chief executive Christian Purslow spoke at the time of Gerrard taking the team to the next level, but the reality is the Midlands club are in worse shape than they were under Smith.

When Smith, who led Villa back to the top flight in 2019, was fired after five years in charge Villa were 15th in the table with 10 points from 11 matches.

Under Gerrard this season they have nine from 11 and he led them to only 12 wins in 38 Premier League matches.

While Gerrard's exit was not exactly surprising, the speed of it was. Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, who was Gerrard's manager for a time at Liverpool, said he was "bitterly disappointed" at the news.

"It seems every day a manager loses his job or their job is under threat. I think stability and patience seems to be running out," Rodgers said. "I believe with time and patience he could have got to where that football club wants to go."