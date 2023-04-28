    বাংলা

    It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'

    The definition will be included in the next printed version of the Portuguese edition of Michaelis dictionary

    Reuters
    Published : 28 April 2023, 03:06 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 03:06 AM

    'Pele' is now a word to describe 'someone out of the ordinary' as the three-time World Cup winner's name was included as a new adjective in the Portuguese edition of the Michaelis dictionary.

    Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the "Pele in the dictionary" campaign to pay tribute and recognise his legacy in other fields besides sport.

    Having reached more than 100,000 signatures, the name of the former player, who died in December, is now an entry in the dictionary.

    "pe.lé® adj m+f sm+f That or someone who is out of the ordinary, who or who by virtue of their quality, value or superiority cannot be equalled to anything or anyone, just like Pelé®," says the dictionary entry which was unveiled at the Summit Sports event, in Pacaembu, on Wednesday.

    "Edson's nickname Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the greatest athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique. Examples: He is the Pele of basketball, she is the Pele of tennis, she is the Pele of Brazilian dramaturgy, he is the Pele of medicine".

    Pele's family was presented with a plaque with the entry and Michaelis has already included it in its digital edition. The definition will also be included in the next printed version.

    "The Pele campaign in the dictionary is one of the most original we have ever participated... His name in the dictionary is a very important piece of his legacy that will keep Pele alive forever," said Joe Fraga, executive director of the Pele Foundation. 

    RELATED STORIES
    General view of a fan wearing a Pele's jersey and placing a banner with an image of Pele.
    Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
    Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the "Pele in the dictionary" campaign to pay tribute
    Football presenter Gary Lineker walks outside his home in London, Britain, Mar 13, 2023.
    Lineker wins appeal over 4.9m pounds tax bill
    The sports presenter made headlines earlier this month when he was suspended by the BBC for criticising government immigration policy
    Athletics - World Athletics 2023 March Council Meeting - Monaco - Mar 23, 2023 World Athletics president Sebastian Coe during a press conference. Reuters
    Transgender athletes condemn ban on inclusion in female events
    Athletics' global governing body voted to ban transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events
    FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Draw - Conmebol headquarters, Luque, Paraguay - Mar 27, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi poses with a statue of himself holding the World Cup during the Conmebol event.
    Messi statue to stand next to Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum
    The 35-year-old emulated the late Maradona by leading Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar in December

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan