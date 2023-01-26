Belarusian and Russian charge in Melbourne throws spotlight on Wimbledon ban

'SITUATION NO-ONE WANTS'

Nine-times Australian Open champion Djokovic has urged Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarus players to enter the 2023 tournament, a view also backed by American great John McEnroe.

"Obviously this is an horrific situation which is going on in the war and people deal with it in different ways," McEnroe told Reuters in a video conference arranged by Eurosport.

"I disagreed with it last year that Wimbledon didn't allow the Russians or Belarusian players to play. I would disagree with it this year. I don't know what they're going to do.

"It's a situation that no one wants. So hopefully something will change that allows the players to play. It happens that in our sport, some of our top male and female players come from those two countries. They shouldn't, I don't believe, be punished for something that they have nothing to do with."

Wimbledon is reported to be considering lifting the ban but it is unlikely to make an announcement until it reveals plans for the tournament at its Spring news conference in April.

American icon Billie Jean King said this week that she would support such a move.

"I hope they (Wimbledon organisers) do (lift the ban). Just keep it the same way the other ones are. Life is too short," King was quoted as saying in The Times.