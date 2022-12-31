'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian football legend.

Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

"On behalf of Manchester City, biggest condolences to his family. Football is football thanks to these types of people, players and human beings," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Everton.

"I think Neymar said it, before the number 10 was just a number and after it became something special - every top player wants to wear it for their team. What he has done for football is there and always will remain.