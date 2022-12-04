All continents in knockout round shows growth of game: FIFA

The tournament, which concluded its group stage on Friday saw a record for the Asian Football Confederation, with three teams (Australia, Japan and South Korea) reaching the knockout stages.

Two African teams, Senegal and Morocco, are also represented in the knockout stages for the second time. In the 2014 Brazil World Cup Algeria and Nigeria reached the Round of 16.

"The outcome of the group stage shows the extent to which more countries have acquired the tools to compete at the highest level," FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger said.

"This is the result of better preparation and analysis of the opponents, which is also a reflection of a more equal access to technology.

"It is very much in line with FIFA's efforts to increase football's competitiveness on a global scale."