Kane breaks Greaves Tottenham goal record, now targets Shearer

Harry Kane described becoming Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer as surreal and a dream come true after taking his tally to 267 and moving past Jimmy Greaves on Sunday.

The 29-year-oldstruck in the 15th minute to earn his side a 1-0 win over Manchester City, also taking his Premier League total to 200.

Kane, who joined Spurs as an 11-year-old, was mobbed by his team mates after the final whistle then addressed fans in a pitch interview. A message of congratulations from the late Greaves's son Danny was also shown on the screens.

"It's quite surreal, a magical feeling to do it in front of the home fans and to win the game, I wanted to do it at this special place and in front of these amazing fans," England captain Kane said.