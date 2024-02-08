FIFA chief Infantino repeats call for action against racism

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated his call for action to tackle the increase in racist incidents in football when he spoke at the UEFA Congress on Thursday.

AC Milan's France goalkeeper Mike Maignan left the pitch during a game at Udinese last month after racist chants from the home fans, while Coventry City's Kasey Palmer said he was the target of racist abuse by some Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

The incidents were described at the time as "totally abhorrent" by Infantino, who added that clubs should face automatic defeat if their fans displayed racist behaviour.

"We live in a divided world, we say that football unites the world, but our world is divided, our world is aggressive, and in the last few weeks and months we have witnessed, unfortunately, a lot of racist incidents," he said on Thursday.