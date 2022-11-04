FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar

Football Australia confirmed the receipt of the letter from FIFA on Friday, but declined further comment. DBU has also been contacted for comment.

World Cup organisers have said that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome, while also warning against public displays of affection.

Qatar has acknowledged there are "gaps" in its labour system but the World Cup has allowed the country to make progress on worker rights.

"At FIFA, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world," Infantino said in the letter, according to Sky.

"One of the great strengths of the world is indeed its very diversity, and if inclusion means anything, it means having respect for that diversity. No one people or culture or nation is 'better' than any other.

"This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination. And this is also one of the core values of football. So, please let's all remember that and let football take centre stage."