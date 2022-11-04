    বাংলা

    FIFA pleads with World Cup nations to 'focus on football' in Qatar

    'We try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world,' the FIFA president said following a number of protests made by World Cup teams on human rights issues

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 04:28 AM

    FIFA have written to World Cup teams urging them to focus on the football in Qatar and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political "battles".

    The letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura follows a number of protests made by World Cup teams, on issues ranging from LGBTIQ rights to concerns over the treatment of migrant workers.

    "Please, let's now focus on the football!" Sky News quoted Infantino and Samoura as saying in the letter to the 32 nations contesting the World Cup.

    "We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.

    "But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."

    FIFA was unable to provide immediate comment.

    The World Cup, the first held in the Middle East, starts on Nov 20.

    Australia's football team last week spoke out against Qatar's record on human rights and same-sex relationships.

    Denmark's players will travel to the World Cup without their families as a protest against the country's human rights record, the Danish FA (DBU) told local media last month. 

    Football Australia confirmed the receipt of the letter from FIFA on Friday, but declined further comment. DBU has also been contacted for comment.

    World Cup organisers have said that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome, while also warning against public displays of affection.

    Qatar has acknowledged there are "gaps" in its labour system but the World Cup has allowed the country to make progress on worker rights. 

    "At FIFA, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world," Infantino said in the letter, according to Sky.

    "One of the great strengths of the world is indeed its very diversity, and if inclusion means anything, it means having respect for that diversity. No one people or culture or nation is 'better' than any other.

    "This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination. And this is also one of the core values of football. So, please let's all remember that and let football take centre stage."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Europa League - Group E - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - Nov 3, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Real Sociedad's Jon Pacheco
    Man United beat Sociedad 1-0
    Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for United after 17 minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo gave him a nice pass
    Champions League - Group C - FC Barcelona v Inter Milan - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 12, 2022 FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique during the warm up before the match
    Pique to retire
    He will play his last home game at Bercelona’s Camp Nou stadium on Saturday
    Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Paris St Germain - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 2, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
    PSG beat Juve but finish second in group
    Bemfica pip them to topspot in Group H by the slimmest of margins after hitting Maccabi Haifa for six
    Champions League - Group E - AC Milan v FC Salzburg - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 2, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal with Theo Hernandez REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
    Giroud stars as AC Milan book last-16 spot
    Giroud settled any nerves around the San Siro with an early header

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher