    Real Sociedad sign defender Tierney on loan from Arsenal

    The 26-year-old Scotland international joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and played more than 120 games for the club

    Real Sociedad have signed Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed on Sunday.

    The 26-year-old Scotland international joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and played more than 120 games for the club. He made 27 Premier League appearances last season but started only six times as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City.

    Tierney came on as a substitute in Arsenal's Community Shield win over City earlier this month but was left out of the squad for their three league games this season.

    Real Sociedad, who have three points from three La Liga games so far, host Granada on Saturday.

